Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Semiconductor wafer producer SK Siltron CSS is opening a brand new facility in Bay City, state officers introduced Thursday.

Officials say Michigan was chosen to obtain a $300 million funding on the ability, which is projected to create 150 jobs.

“SK Siltron’s commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City,” Whitmer stated in a press release. “The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot let China dominate this market.

“I’m proud that Michigan was chosen for this $300 million funding over a number of different states, proving that now we have the expert workforce, rising financial system, and robust business-friendly setting conducive to draw initiatives from one of many world’s most revolutionary firms. I’ll work with anybody to maintain bringing provide chains house, construct on our high-tech manufacturing management, and create alternative for Michiganders in each area.”

Last yr, SK Siltron CSS, which relies in Bay County, introduced plans to broaden manufacturing. The firm acquired a facility in Monitor Township, outdoors of Bay City.

“SK Siltron CSS is thrilled to expand our presence in Michigan and reinforce our commitment to the entire Bay City community, while creating high-paying jobs and new investment opportunities,” stated Jianwei Dong, Chief Executive Officer of SK Siltron CSS.

“The exceptional people of Bay City and our strong local partners are the reason we were able to expand so aggressively in the area. The support we have received is truly unmatched. This significant investment in Bay City will further boost the confidence levels of not only our customers, but also the entire electrical vehicle value chain to accelerate the pace of EV adoption.”