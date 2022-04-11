Sen. Chuck Schumer calls on Biden administration to crack down on ghost guns

NEW YORK — Sen. Chuck Schumer is asking on the Biden administration to make stricter ghost gun legal guidelines.

Schumer desires serial numbers for these unregulated, untraceable weapons and the kits to make them, and he desires background checks for many who purchase them.

“The issue of ghost guns is haunting all of New York … Federal government has the ability through regulation to stop these ghost guns,” he stated.

The White House is anticipated to make an announcement on cracking down on ghost weapons as quickly as Monday.

