Sen. John Bizon Who Pleaded To Touching Nurse Won’t Seek 2nd Term

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded responsible to a cost of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner is not going to search re-election.

READ MORE: Death Of 16-Year-Old Black Youth In Benton Harbor In 1991 Ruled Homicide

State Sen. John Bizon, who was sentenced final month to a yr probation after pleading guilty in February to a misdemeanor rely of battery, stated he has determined to spend extra time together with his household.

In courtroom final month, the 70-year-old Battle Creek Republican was also ordered to pay $1,130 in courtroom prices and fines, full a psychological well being therapy program, and haven’t any contact with the sufferer.

The plea stems from an incident that occurred in August at After Hours Express, an pressing care facility in Marshall the place Bizon had gone for therapy for COVID-19 signs.

READ MORE: Prosecutor Drops Out Of Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Case

The nurse advised police that as she talked to Bizon, a retired doctor, the state senator squeezed her waist and made inappropriate feedback to her.

Bizon pleaded responsible in February and in a written assertion earlier than he was sentenced he known as the scenario “regrettable,” and stated he was distressed that he had unintentionally brought on somebody to really feel unsafe. He stated he had not behaved like regular as a result of he was “very sick” on the time.

Bizon is in his first Senate time period after serving 4 years within the House.

MORE NEWS: Are You The Winner? $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Clarkston Remains Unclaimed, Expires April 24

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.