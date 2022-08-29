Sen. Marco Rubio — who called student debt cancellation ‘unfair’ — said he had $100,000 in student loans but paid it off by writing a book

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida at a listening to on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2022.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call by way of Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio mentioned he was solely capable of repay $100,000 in pupil debt as a result of he wrote a e book.

Rubio acquired an $800,000 advance to jot down his memoir, monetary disclosures confirmed.

Rubio mentioned Biden’s student-loan forgiveness is “unfair,” “illegal,” and doesn’t reform the system.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio mentioned Saturday he understands the problems with pupil loans within the US as a result of he too had $100,000 in pupil debt earlier than getting elected to Congress and writing a e book that allowed him to pay it off.

The Florida senator appeared on Fox News’ “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” to debate his considerations with President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel as much as $20,000 in student-loan debt for federal debtors making beneath $125,000 a 12 months.

Rubio mentioned he agrees pupil loans have to be reformed and that he too was burdened for years with hundreds of {dollars} of pupil debt.

“I owed over $100,000 in students loans,” Rubio mentioned. “The day I got elected to the Senate I had over $100,000 still in student loans that I was able to pay off because I wrote a book. And from that money I was able to pay it, if not I’d still be paying it.”

Rubio graduated from the University of Florida in 1993 and obtained his legislation diploma from the University of Miami Law School in 1996. He served in native and state workplaces, together with as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, earlier than getting elected to the Senate in 2010.

His e book, “An American Son: A Memoir,” was revealed in 2013. Financial disclosures confirmed Rubio acquired an $800,000 e book advance from the writer, Penguin Group, in 2012, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The disclosures additionally confirmed Rubio now not reported having $100,000 in pupil debt.

Rubio’s annual salary as a US senator has been $174,000 since taking workplace in 2011, along with his revenue boosted considerably by e book offers and royalties, as is widespread for US politicians.

He revealed a second e book, “American Dreams: Restoring Economic Opportunity for Everyone,” in 2015. It’s unclear how massive a e book advance Rubio acquired for that e book, however the Associated Press reported in 2016 that 2012 had been his most profitable 12 months, suggesting it was lower than for his first e book.

Rubio instructed Fox News that though he agrees the scholar mortgage scenario is “broken” and “needs to be fixed,” Biden’s plan doesn’t embody long-term reform.

“I have bipartisan ideas that I’ve been pushing for years to do this. This plan doesn’t reform the system,” he mentioned, including: “There are people taking out loans right now that will owe them in the future that won’t be covered by this, oftentimes for a degree that won’t lead to a job.”

Rubio additionally mentioned he thought the student-loan forgiveness was “illegal” and that “the president doesn’t have the authority to do this.” He reiterated his perception that canceling the debt was “unfair,” noting that 85% of Americans do not need debt from pupil loans, both as a result of they paid them off or by no means took them out.

