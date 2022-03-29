Senate Judiciary chair says Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

The prime Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Dick Durbin, is asking on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related instances following stories that Thomas’ spouse, Ginni Thomas, had exchanged texts with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to try to overthrow the 2020 election outcomes.

Durbin mentioned Monday that the event “raises a serious question about conflict of interest for Justice Thomas.”

“To think that he would consider a case where his wife is frequently contacting the chief of staff for the president and giving advice on matters that are going to be ultimately litigated by the court,” he advised reporters on Capitol Hill. “For the good of the court, I think he should recuse himself from those cases.”

Sources aware of the textual content messages, which have been obtained by the House choose committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, confirmed their authenticity to ABC News. The content material of the messages was first reported by The Washington Post and CBS News.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” Thomas wrote to Meadows on Nov. 10 after the election was formally known as for Joe Biden. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

“Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs,” Meadows wrote. “Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

The Supreme Court then declined to dam the Jan. 6 committee from acquiring Trump White House information in January over the objection of just one justice: Clarence Thomas.

Pressed as as to whether the Senate Judiciary intends to take motion on or examine the matter, Durbin mentioned the committee would have these discussions as soon as they take care of the pending nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court.

“There’s plenty of time and plenty of reason for us to debate this in the future,” Durbin mentioned. “But for the time being. I want to make sure this vacancy is filled with Judge Jackson.”

Durbin added there are “a lot of things for which we will discuss” after Jackson’s affirmation vote, however that he’s “troubled to say the least by the disclosures about what Justice Thomas’s wife has been doing.”

President Biden, in the meantime, is trying to remain out of the talk over whether or not Thomas ought to recuse himself, saying Monday at a White House occasion unveiling his funds that he would “leave that to two entities.”

“One, the January sixth committee and two the Justice Department. That’s their judgment, not mine to make,” Biden said.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is also debating whether or not to ask Ginni Thomas for her voluntary cooperation and is meeting on Monday evening to discuss whether to hold former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their refusal to comply with subpoenas.

Sources say there are others on the panel who believe the committee should take the more aggressive step of attempting to compel her testimony via subpoena.

Pressed further on Monday to take his own position, the president was unwavering.

“I told you those things get into legal issues. That, in fact, I told you I would not tell the Justice Department what position to take or not take. And I’m not going to instruct the Congress either,” he mentioned to reporters.

The messages — greater than two dozen between Thomas and Meadows in November of 2020, and one from Jan. 10 — have been among the many 1000’s of pages of textual content messages, emails and paperwork Meadows voluntarily turned over to the committee final 12 months, earlier than he reversed course and determined to not cooperate with the inquiry.

Thomas didn’t reply to an earlier request for remark from ABC News. A spokesman for the committee declined to touch upon the messages or their contents.

“There were some eyebrows raised when Justice Thomas was that lone vote,” mentioned Kate Shaw, ABC News Supreme Court analyst and Cardozo Law professor. “But he did not explain himself, so we don’t actually know why he wished to take up the case.”

There are not any express ethics tips that govern the actions of a justice’s partner, specialists say, however there are guidelines about justices avoiding conflicts of curiosity. Federal regulation requires that federal judges recuse themselves from instances each time their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Benjamin Siegel, Devin Dwyer, Justin Gomez and Libby Cathey contributed to this report.