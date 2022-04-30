Senate To Meet On Tuesday – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Tuesday, May third, 2022 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Parliamentary Secretary within the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information and Leader of Government Business.

The Motions for consideration are as follows:

1. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister of Finance to borrow an quantity of USD3,830,000.00 from the International Development Association and an quantity of USD3,710,000.00 from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development appearing as administrator of the Canada Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility Single-Donor Trust Fund, for the aim of financing the Renewable Energy Sector Development Project;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that –

(a) within the case of the mortgage from the International Development Association – (i) the Commitment Charge Rate payable on the Unwithdrawn Financing Balance is half of 1 per cent (1/2 of 1%) each year, (ii) a Service Charge is payable on the Withdrawn Credit Balance that’s the higher of – (A)the sum of three-fourths of 1 per cent (¾ of 1%) each year plus the Basis Adjustment to the Service Charge; and (B) three-fourths of 1 per cent (3/4 of 1%) each year, (iii) the mortgage is repayable over a interval of thirty years, inclusive of a grace interval of ten years, in semi-annual instalments on every fifteenth day of March and fifteenth day of September;

(b) within the case of the mortgage from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development because the administrator of the Canada Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility Single-Donor Trust Fund – (i) the Commitment Charge Rate payable on the Unwithdrawn Financing Balance is half of 1 per cent (1/2 of 1%) each year, (ii) a Service Charge is payable on the Withdrawn Credit Balance that’s the higher of – (A)the sum of three-fourths of 1 per cent (¾ of 1%) each year plus the Basis Adjustment to the Service Charge; and (B) three-fourths of 1 % (¾ of 1%) each year; (iii) the mortgage is repayable over a interval of fifteen years, inclusive of a grace interval of 5 years, in semi-annual instalments one every fifteenth day of March and fifteenth day of September.

2. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister of Finance to boost – (a) the quantity of XCD$79,700, 000.00 for financing the 2022/23 Budget; (b) the quantity of XCD$655,800,000.00 for financing present money owed.

The following Bill is down for consideration: Appropriation 2022/2023

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Source: Office of Parliament

