Senator says he “misunderstood” question of legalizing interracial marriage

Republican Senator Mike Braun walked again his feedback suggesting interracial marriage shouldn’t be authorized nationwide, however needs to be as much as particular person states to resolve.

Braun’s argument got here on the second day of affirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Although he is not on the judiciary committee, he’ll finally be voting on whether or not to verify her based mostly on his evaluation of her file.

Braun mentioned Jackson appears nicely certified however he needs to verify she is not an “activist,” in accordance with WFYI.

“Stick with interpreting the law,” Braun mentioned. “Don’t legislate from the bench.”

During a telephone convention with reporters discussing Jackson’s nomination, Braun defined he thought abortion rights ought to have been left as much as the states again when Roe v. Wade was determined in 1973. When requested if his identical ideology utilized to the Supreme Court’s determination in 1967 making it unlawful for states to ban interracial marriage, he agreed.

“When it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways,” Braun mentioned. “When you want that diversity to shine within our federal system, there are going to be rules and proceedings, they’re going to be out of sync with maybe what other states would do. It’s the beauty of the system, and that’s where the differences among points of view in our 50 states ought to express themselves.”

Braun then doubled down on his response when requested to make clear if he could be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the query of interracial marriage to particular person states.

“Yes,” Braun replied. “I think that’s something―if you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too. I think that’s hypocritical.”

After receiving criticism on social media, Braun backtracked his assertion saying he “misunderstood” the query he was requested.

So Mike Braun thinks some state legislatures may attempt to ban interracial marriage if they might, proper? Or else he’d simply say this was a dumb query. Which states are in your thoughts right here, Mike, and which occasion is accountable for them? https://t.co/zyqwiGQe0N — Roger Sollenberger discovered real love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) March 22, 2022

“Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage,” Braun mentioned in a press release. “Let me be clear on that issue—there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”

Newsweek reached out to Senator Braun for extra remark.