Senegal Athletes Lead Workshops on Handwashing, Hygiene

In Senegal, Special Olympics athletes and volunteers are main efforts to widen understanding of well being and hygiene. This work is essential, particularly within the persevering with battle to forestall the unfold of COVID-19.

For instance, athlete leaders have been conducting handwashing workshops and distributing hand sanitizing gels; some athletes even produced consciousness movies on handwashing.

One athlete, Nfally Niassy, who was once shy, has turn out to be a well being chief, due to a Youth Innovation challenge he led throughout the pandemic. The soccer and observe athlete now visits with folks with intellectual disabilities (ID) and their households, reminding everybody find out how to shield themselves from COVID-19. He additionally encourages them to be energetic, do physical activities, and observe a balanced diet and a wholesome way of life.

Special Olympics youth leaders, like Aminata Sy, have additionally been serving to with the distribution of masks and sanitizing gels. She has additionally been publicly advocating for folks with ID, reminding all that they’ve the identical rights as others: the fitting to well being and, the fitting to medical care with out discrimination.

In addition, athletes and volunteers have been engaged on female hygiene training, which is so essential for the well being and wellness of athletes. This consciousness coaching has been a terrific success. Athletes, Unified partners and members of the family take part in every workshop. They share their experiences and ideas. The workshop leaders distribute sanitary objects as effectively.

Today, it’s clear that the coaching classes have had a huge effect. Female athletes have gained new data about female hygiene, and are higher capable of care for themselves extra independently. A followup survey revealed that the athletes additionally helped elevate consciousness inside their households, as they shared their new data!

This essential work is supported by our accomplice, Speak Up Africa.