Senegal beat Egypt to snare World Cup spot

Sadio Mane has delivered the profitable spot kick as Senegal defeated Egypt 3-1 on penalties on the finish of a tempestuous World Cup play-off second leg in Dakar to safe a spot on the finals in Qatar later this 12 months.

Boulaye Dia scored within the fourth minute as Senegal gained the second leg 1-0 for a 1-1 mixture draw on the new Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, which was full of a capability 50,000 crowd hours earlier than kick-off.

The nerve-filled shootout began with 4 misses, together with from each captains — Kalidou Koulibaly after which Mohamed Salah — however Mane gained the shootout.

The consequence was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations ultimate two months in the past when Mane once more scored the profitable penalty in a shootout in opposition to the identical opponents.

Egypt had netted a fourth-minute objective final Friday within the first leg in Cairo however that benefit was shortly eroded on Tuesday.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any machine. Thursday – Monday papers dwelling delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s free kick was cleared within the improper path by Egypt defender Ahmed Fattouh, straight into the trail of Dia, who wanted two makes an attempt to bundle it over from shut vary.

In Abuja, Thomas Partey’s early strike through a goalkeeper error helped Ghana safe a 1-1 draw with hosts Nigeria as they turned the primary African aspect to guide a spot on the World Cup.

Ghana advance to the finals on the away targets rule after the primary leg completed goalless on Friday, and can participate of their fourth World Cup after showing in three successive match from 2006 to 2014.

The guests took the lead on the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on 10 minutes when Partey’s speculative shot from exterior the penalty-box squirmed beneath dwelling goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who ought to have made a snug save.

Nigeria equalised through a penalty as Denis Odoi clattered into Ademola Lookman within the field, and William Troost-Ekong’s thunderous spot-kick nestled within the prime nook, however they may not discover the winner they wanted.

Nigeria had certified for six of the earlier seven World Cups relationship again to the United States in 1994, and their absence from this 12 months’s match will spark an inquest from the nation’s soccer authorities.

But for Ghana, and their newly appointed technical advisor Chris Hughton, it’s a main triumph in a qualification marketing campaign wherein they by no means actually impressed and had regarded a shadow of the aspect that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010.