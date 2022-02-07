Senegal beats Egypt to win Africa Cup of Nations trophy

Neither Senegal nor Egypt — which had beforehand received the Africa Cup of Nations seven occasions, essentially the most within the match’s historical past — had been in a position to breakthrough within the first 90 minutes, with Senegal trying in management for a lot of the sport earlier than Egypt gained power late within the second half.

The sport’s finest alternative at a objective in regulation time got here within the early minutes of the match for Senegal. After an Egyptian foul within the penalty field, Liverpool star Sadio Mané’s penalty kick was saved in spectacular trend by goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, also referred to as Gabaski, within the seventh minute.

But after 30 scoreless minutes of additional time, which featured a pair of stellar saves from Gabaski and Senegalese keeper Edouard Mendy, the sport went to penalty kicks.

Another clutch save from Mendy set Mané up with an opportunity at redemption. Mané buried a rocket at the back of the online to offer Senegal the championship.