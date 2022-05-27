Senegal health minister sacked after deadly hospital fire | News24

Senegal’s President Macky Sall fired his well being minister on Thursday as his nation mourned the dying of 11 new child infants in a hospital fireplace.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall fired his well being minister on Thursday as his nation mourned the dying of 11 new child infants in a hospital fireplace blamed on {an electrical} brief circuit.

The tragedy late on Wednesday within the western metropolis of Tivaouane was simply the most recent in a sequence of hospital deaths which have uncovered the weaknesses of the nation’s healthcare system.

Sall earlier introduced the tragedy on Twitter and declared three days of nationwide mourning.

“I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital,” he wrote.

“To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy.”

Outside the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in Tivaouane, a metropolis with a inhabitants of 40 000, one of many distraught moms referred to as out for her son.

“Where is Mohamed?” she cried.

Her child son was taken to the hospital 10 days in the past and was baptised on Monday, Mohamed’s 54-year-old father Alioune Diouf mentioned.

He denied allegations from kin on the hospital and throughout social media that the infants had been left alone, saying a midwife and nurse had been current on Wednesday night.

He mentioned exterior the hospital entrance:

There was a noise and an explosion that lasted three minutes at most. Five minutes after, the hearth brigade arrived. People used fireplace extinguishers.

The mayor mentioned the air-conditioning had accelerated the flames and added that the 2 nurses fainted however had been revived.

“There was no negligence,” Diop insisted.

The catastrophe nevertheless sparked requires the resignation of Health Minister Abdoudaye Diouf Sarr, who was quoted in media studies additionally as blaming {an electrical} fault.

The presidency within the night mentioned he would get replaced by Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye, previously the director-general of the general public well being authority.

Sall would return early from overseas and go to the hospital on Saturday, his workplace mentioned.

‘Beyond heartbroken’

The maternity unit was outfitted to maintain 13 infants.

“At the time of the fire, there were 11 whom nurses were unable to save,” the minister mentioned.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that he was “beyond heartbroken with this tragic news.

“I’m sending my deepest condolences to the mother and father and households of the infants who misplaced their lives.”

Outgoing health minister Sarr, who had been in Geneva attending a meeting with the WHO, said an investigation is under way.

The tragedy in Tivaouane comes after several other public health incidents in Senegal, which suffers from a great disparity between urban and rural areas in healthcare services.

In the northern town of Linguere in late April, a fire broke out at a hospital and four newborn babies were killed.

The town’s mayor cited an electrical malfunction in an air-conditioning unit in the maternity ward.

‘This is unacceptable’

Wednesday’s accident came over a month after the nation mourned the death of a pregnant woman who waited in vain for a caesarean section.

The woman, Astou Sokhna, arrived at a hospital in the northern city of Louga in pain. The staff refused to accommodate her request for a C-section, saying it was not scheduled.

She died on 1 April, 20 hours after arrival.

Sokhna’s death caused a wave of outrage across the country over the dire state of the health system. Sarr acknowledged two weeks later that the death could have been avoided.

Three midwives on duty the night Sokhna died were given a six-month suspended prison sentence on 11 May by the High Court of Louga for “failure to help an individual at risk” in connection with her case.

Amnesty International’s Senegal director Seydi Gassama said his organisation had called for an inspection and upgrade for neonatal services in hospitals across Senegal after the “atrocious” death of the four babies in Linguere.

With the new tragedy, Amnesty “urges the federal government to arrange an impartial fee of inquiry to find out accountability and punish the culprits, regardless of the extent they’re at within the state equipment”, he tweeted.

Opposition lawmaker Mamadou Lamine Diallo also responded with outrage to the Tivaouane blaze.

“More infants burned in a public hospital… that is unacceptable @MackySall,” he tweeted.

“We endure with the households to whom we provide our condolences. Enough is sufficient.”

