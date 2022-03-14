Senegal launches operation against Casamance rebels | News24

Senegalese troopers patrol in Karang, Senegal, close to the border with The Gambia.

Senegal has initiated a navy operation to destroy armed rebels in Casamance.

The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) has led a low-intensity separatist battle in southern Senegal since 1982

The newest conflict noticed 4 Senegalese troopers killed and 7 captured.

The Senegal military has launched a navy operation towards rebels within the southern Casamance area, the chief of workers mentioned in a press release late on Sunday.

“In the framework of their mission to secure people and goods, the army on Sunday, March 13, 2022, launched an operation with the main objective of dismantling the bases of Salif Sadio’s MFDC faction,” the assertion mentioned.

“This operation also aims to destroy all armed bands participating in criminal activities in the region,” it mentioned.

“The army remains determined… to preserve the integrity of national territory at all costs.”

The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) has led to a low-intensity separatist battle in southern Senegal since 1982, a battle that has claimed a number of thousand lives.

The MFCD is cut up into a number of factions, with one headed by Salif Sadio.

In the most recent conflict on January 24, 4 Senegalese troopers had been killed and 7 captured alive and brought throughout the border to The Gambia.

The seven had been launched on February 14.

Casamance was a Portuguese possession for a number of hundred years till it was ceded to colonial France in 1888. It turned a part of Senegal after the nation gained independence in 1960.

The area, which has a definite tradition and language, is separated geographically from the remainder of Senegal by the Gambia River, round which lies the tiny state of The Gambia.

Casamance rebels, who’re accused of trafficking timber and hashish, have historically sought refuge in The Gambia or Guinea-Bissau, which additionally borders Senegal.

The battle had been largely dormant till Senegal’s military launched a significant new offensive final 12 months, designed to drive out the rebels.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has made attaining “definitive peace” in Casamance a precedence of his second time period.

