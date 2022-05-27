Senegal President sacks health minister after hospital fire that killed eleven babies | CNN





Senegalese President Macky Sall has fired his well being minister because the nation mourns eleven infants killed by a hearth on the neonatal ward of a hospital within the western metropolis of Tivaouane.

Health Minister Diouf Sarr was relieved of his duties Thursday, and has been changed by a senior ministry official, Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye, in accordance with a authorities statement.

Sarr was attending the World Health Assembly convention in Geneva through the time of the hearth on the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital, which occurred late Wednesday. He lower brief his journey and returned to Senegal Thursday, the well being ministry said.

Before his dismissal, Sarr instructed native radio station RFM that the blaze which engulfed the Tivaouane hospital’s new child unit was brought on by {an electrical} brief circuit.

Senegal has been rocked by numerous latest well being care scandals, together with a hearth final yr on the neonatal unit of a hospital in Linguere, within the nation’s north. Four infants have been killed within the Linguere hospital hearth, the well being ministry said last April.

The reported dying in April of a pregnant girl who was refused a cesarean by three midwives additionally sparked outrage within the nation.

The Senegalese minister of regional planning and native authorities, Cheikh Bamba Dièye, expressed displeasure with what he described as “the recurrence of tragedies” within the nation’s hospitals whereas urging a probe of its well being methods.

“I am appalled by the horrific and unacceptable death of 11 newborn babies in Tivaouane. The recurrence of tragedies in our hospitals reminds us of the obligation to thoroughly review the quality of service in our hospitals. My deepest condolences to the families,” he mentioned in a Twitter post Thursday.

Some Senegalese on social media have blamed the recurring hospital fires on the absence of smoke detectors and functional fire extinguishers within the nation’s well being services.

A Twitter consumer, Massaly Samba, wrote: “…Our hospitals have become places of death. Too much negligence, indifference, casualness!… Hasn’t going to the hospital become a risk today?”

Another Twitter consumer, Mouride_Bi, questioned why the newborns killed within the newest hospital hearth weren’t evacuated when the blaze started.

“11 babies. How could this happen? How could they leave those babies in the fire? Why didn’t they evacuate them when the fire started? Were emergency services alerted in time? Were there no emergency fire extinguishers on these premises…? No, but that is unacceptable!”

Sall declared three days of nationwide mourning from Thursday and flags will fly at half-mast throughout this era, a statement from the Presidency mentioned.

The President additionally launched an investigation into the reason for the hearth.