Senegal President shows support for PSG player Idrissa Gueye following homophobia row | CNN





CNN

—



Embroiled in a homophobia row in France, Paris Saint-German footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye has acquired the backing of Senegalese President Macky Sall.

With French golf equipment’ gamers inspired to put on rainbow-colored numbers on the again of their shirts to commemorate World Day Against Homophobia on May 17, the 32-year-old Gueye, who’s a religious Muslim, missed PSG’s match towards Montpellier to avoid wearing the shirt, in response to French sports activities broadcaster RMC Sport.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino, informed a media convention that Gueye was excused from Saturday’s sport for “personal reasons.”

However, the Senegalese president has expressed his help for the midfielder.

“I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected,” the Senegalese president wrote in a Twitter put up.

Gueye has not commented publicly on the controversy. CNN has made makes an attempt to contact the membership for feedback.

President Sall’s present of help was welcomed by many locals within the Muslim-dominated West African nation the place being in a same-sex relationship is punishable by up to five years in prison, amid a rise within the arrest and prosecution of LGBTQ group members in recent times.

The Senegalese participant was additionally absent throughout the identical commemorative fixture final 12 months on account of sickness, his membership stated on the time, according to RMC.

Gueye has been summoned by the National Council of Ethics of the French Football Federation (FFF) to clarify his alleged boycott of the Saturday sport, stated RMC Sport.

The 32-year-old’s latest no-show has sparked requires sanctions towards the participant. Rouge Direct, a bunch preventing homophobia in sports activities demanded French soccer authorities sanction Gueye.

French politician Valérie Pécresse, additionally desires Gueye to be penalized for not exhibiting solidarity to the LGBTQ group.

“The players of a football club, and those of PSG in particular, are figures of identification for our young people. They have a duty to set an example. A refusal by Idrissa Gana Gueye to join the fight against homophobia could not remain without sanction!” she tweeted.