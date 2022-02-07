Sadio Mane made up for a first-half penalty miss by changing the profitable spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to win a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, Trend experiences citing Beinsports.

The two sides have been locked at 0-0 after extra-time within the remaining however Liverpool star Mane held his nerve within the shoot-out which his workforce gained 4-2.

Mane had squandered the possibility to place Senegal forward inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Egypt have been chasing a record-extending eighth title.