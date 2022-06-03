Senegalese president buys into Putin’s promise to free Ukraine’s grain

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who can be the chair of the African Union, gave credence to Russia’s pledge that it’ll enable the secure export of Ukraine’s grain shares after meeting President Vladimir Putin in Sochi in the present day.

Sall warned EU leaders as just lately as Tuesday that Russian propaganda, which blames Western sanctions for the worldwide meals disaster, was already spreading in Africa, a continent that’s closely depending on importing meals and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine.

But after assembly Putin simply three days later, Sall’s message was strikingly much like Moscow’s line.

He stated that Russia “is ready” to export its wheat and fertilizers, and referred to as on “partners” to take away sanctions positioned on them. Neither the U.S. nor the EU has sanctioned Russian fertilizers or wheat, however the African Union is concerned that sanctions on Russia’s monetary system will make it more durable for international locations to purchase them.

Sall tweeted that Putin “expressed his availability to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals,” whilst Russia has bombarded or blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea ports like Kherson, Mariupol and Odesa for the reason that starting of its invasion in February. Around 20 million tons of cereals are caught within the nation.

The United Nations and Turkey are trying to broker a deal with Russia and Ukraine to create protected transport corridors to permit grain ships to go away these ports, but it surely’s unclear if these efforts will succeed.

Sall met Putin alongside Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union Commission chairperson, who referred to the “historical, strong fraternal relations” between Russia and Africa.