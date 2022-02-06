Senegalese president takes over rotating chair of AU

President of Senegal Macky Sall on Saturday took over the rotating African Union (AU) chairmanship on the opening of the thirty fifth Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly on the AU headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

This yr’s AU summit is being held beneath the theme “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agro-Food Systems, Health and Social Protection Systems for the Acceleration of Human, Social and Economic Development.”

Sall replaces Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In his acceptance speech, Sall mentioned Africa is going through huge challenges with regard to the growing unconstitutional change of presidency and the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the continent’s well being service and economies exhausting.

“We still face many and urgent challenges related to peace and security, the fight against terrorism, the unconstitutional change of government, and protection of environment, health, economic and social development,” he mentioned.

“We cannot take our face away from all these lives that are lost — the bereaved family, the millions of displaced persons or refugees, the schools and health facilities that are closed and disintegrated social cohesion,” he mentioned.

In his handing over speech, Tshisekedi highlighted a few of the achievements beneath his chairmanship of the Union notably, the financial empowerment of the ladies and youths, the enhancement of democracy and good governance, amongst different growth packages beneath Agenda 2063.

The outgoing chair of the Union additional underlined the initiatives undertaken beneath his management to handle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.