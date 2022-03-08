‘Senior’ al-Qaeda operative in Mali killed, French army says

France’s military says it killed a “senior” Al-Qaeda operative throughout a army operation in Mali final month.

Yahia Djouadi — also called Abu Ammar al-Jazairi — was killed in a single day on February 26, the French Armed Forces Ministry stated in an announcement.

The anti-jihadist operation passed off round 100 kilometres north of Timbuktu, it added.

Djouadi — an Algerian nationwide — was known as a “senior leader” of al-Qaeda within the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), answerable for coordinating “finance and logistics”.

The French military stated he was situated in a recognized space in Mali that the group has used as a “refuge”.

“He was neutralised in a ground intervention, assisted by a reconnaissance and attack helicopter and two French drones,” the statement read.

His death “as soon as once more weakens al Qaeda’s governance” in Mali, Paris stated, saying the mission was a “vital tactical success”.

The killing of Djouadi comes as European countries have agreed to withdraw military forces from Mali, following a request from the country’s military junta.

France had agreed to withdraw around 2,400 troops in total from the Sahel region but says it “stays dedicated” to supporting anti-terrorist efforts in West Africa, the place native factions of Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State are nonetheless lively.

According to an official report, an assault on a Malian military camp in Mondoro on Friday left a minimum of 27 troopers useless.

Meanwhile, a United Nations peacekeeping convoy hit a roadside bomb on Monday, killing two folks and wounding 4 others. Another assault on the Malian army left two useless.