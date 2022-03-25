Senior Congress Leader Thalekunnil Basheer Dies At 79

Thalekunnil Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Senior Congress chief and former legislator and parliamentarian, Thalekunnil Basheer, handed away on Friday morning, household sources stated.

Mr Basheer was 79.

“He left us early Friday morning at his residence in Vembayam,” a senior Congress chief stated.

The senior chief was below remedy for heart-related illnesses for the previous 5 years.

Thalekunnil Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency. He was additionally a Rajya Sabha member twice. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Kazhakkoottam constituency however later resigned to allow senior chief A Okay Antony contest from there.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Basheer and stated he upheld the values of Congress politics.

“Basheer used to intervene in the issues affecting the public and upheld the general interest of the society,” Vijayan stated in his condolences message.

Senior Congress leaders additionally condoled the demise of Basheer who was an government member of KPCC for many years.

The physique of senior Congress chief will saved on the KPCC workplace for the general public to pay homage and might be laid to relaxation later.