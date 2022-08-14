Senior doggo loves to ‘go with the flow,’ floats around on a lake cutely. Watch

Senior canine are even sweeter and taking them on valuable little adventures is all the time the way in which to go. A specific video of such a canine named Hank, has been going steadily viral on Instagram. The video was initially shared on the web page devoted to a Lhasa Apso doggo named Honeypie, who’s the little sister to the older pooch. “This is Hank. His secret to a long and happy life is to simply go with the flow. He means this very literally. 12/10,” reads the caption to this canine video the place a canine floats round on a lake. The caption to this canine video additionally has the hashtag #SeniorPupSaturday.

The video of this senior canine has been shared on Instagram on the verified web page of WeRateDogs. They have 2.3 million devoted followers who look ahead to their each day posts – each photographs and movies of the cutest canine and puppies on social media. There is a excessive probability that one can find this specific canine video very cute and perhaps even want to be part of the doggo on its floating adventures.

Since being uploaded on Instagram simply 13 hours in the past, the video has gotten a couple of lakh likes.

On Instagram, one individual notes, “I aspire to have the life Hank has.” “That’s some precious cargo,” one other person provides. A 3rd response shares, “Hank’s enjoying his retirement. “