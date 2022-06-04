Senior Gujarat Congress Leader Takes Break From Politics. Reason: Viral Video

Congress chief Mr Solanki stated that he’ll take a break from lively politics for few months. (File)

Ahmedabad:

Senior Gujarat Congress chief and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki on Friday introduced he was taking a break from lively politics for a couple of months, the announcement coming amid a troubled marriage and a video linked to it going viral a few days in the past.

Mr Solanki maintained that his determination to steer clear of politics for some months and to focus on assembly “Dalits, tribals, minorities and people from other backward communities” throughout this era was voluntary.

The viral video confirmed Mr Solanki’s estranged spouse Reshma getting into a home and thrashing a girl seen with the previous, after accusing her of “snatching” her husband.

“I have decided to take a break from active politics for few months and will focus on social activities. I will spend more time meeting Dalits, tribals, minorities and people from other backward communities during this period,” he stated at a press convention.

While it was speculated that the choice was taken on the directive of the get together, Mr Solanki claimed “I have not received any instruction from high command”.

Attacking his estranged spouse over the problem, the 68-year-old chief stated she was enjoying into the palms of his political opponents forward of Assembly polls scheduled within the state later this yr.

“It is obvious she is playing into the hands of those who want to harm me and the Congress in the upcoming (state) polls. Opposing parties are interested in such issues because they want to take advantage by maligning my image as well as that of the Congress,” he claimed.

Mr Solanki stated he has already filed for the divorce and alleged his estranged spouse, whom he married in 1999, was excited about his property and posed a hazard to his life.

“We have not lived together for many years. I am seeking divorce because she had tried to harm me in the past to snatch my property. She even contacted an exorcist to take my life. I may get married again if I get divorce from her. The court will hear my application for divorce on June 15,” Mr Solanki alleged.

Mr Solanki, a former Gujarat Congress president, had served as minister when the UPA was in energy on the Centre.

