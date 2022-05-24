Senior Home Affairs official dismissed for approving Bushiri residency applications | News24

Shepherd Bushiri and his spouse Mary seem on the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

A senior Home Affairs official has been dismissed.

The fees towards the official included approving fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’ s software for everlasting residency.

Ronney Marhule was discovered responsible of two counts of misconduct.

A senior Department of Home Affairs official has been dismissed for approving the everlasting residency software of self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stated in an announcement on Monday that chief director Ronney Marhule was discovered responsible of two counts of misconduct referring to dishonesty and negligence.

The disciplinary listening to lasted for nearly a 12 months.

Motsoaledi stated:

This is after Marhule tried in useless to cease the disciplinary course of on at the least three events on the Labour Court and on the Labour Appeal Court.

Bushiri, his spouse Mary, and three others are accused of fraud involving round R102 million.

At the time of their bail listening to, Home Affairs officers steered that the Bushiris must be thought of a flight threat and refused bail. However, they had been granted bail of R200 000 bail every.

In 2020, the Bushiris fled to Malawi.

During the Hawks’ investigation into the Bushiris, it was discovered that they had irregular id paperwork and permits.

Mary Bushiri claimed she had a everlasting residence allow that was issued in 1997, although their first entry into the nation was recorded as 2013.

In 2016, the Bushiris utilized for a everlasting residence allow and declared below oath that they entered the nation for the primary time in 2015. This allow was granted with out correct compliance in 2016.

Marhule, who really useful that Bushiri and his household must be issued with everlasting residence permits “which they did not deserve”, was dismissed with speedy impact, Motsoaledi stated.

The second rely towards Marhule was in reference to a advice on the approval of the everlasting residence allow purposes of two different folks, Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Fatima Ebrahim.

The chairperson of the disciplinary listening to discovered that Marhule confirmed no regret and that the “relationship of trust between the employer and the employee has broken down and cannot be restored”.

Motsoaledi added: “The outcome of this disciplinary hearing is taking us closer to ensuring that we bring to an end irregular practices and decisions by Home Affairs officials within the system. We are cracking down on all forms of irregularities wherever we find them at Home Affairs.”

