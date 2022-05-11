Senior Lankan Military Officer Explains ‘3-Step’ Shoot-At-Sight Orders

The excessive step would solely be used as a final resort, he clarified.

Soon after sensational claims of Sri Lankan authorities issuing shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday to quell unrest a day after the island was hit by lethal violence and rioting over a dire financial disaster, the Lankan authorities has sought to set the file straight by explaining what the order meant.

Speaking solely to NDTV, Sri Lanka’s Secretary to the Defence Ministry General G. D. H. Kamal Gunaratne clarified that it is not a transparent shoot on sight order and that the acute step would solely be used as a final resort.

“People who are violating the curfew, coming to demonstrations and indulging in violence are all Sri Lankans, and so are the police and security forces. We don’t want to shoot at our own people,” he stated.

Detailing the usual working process being utilized by the nation’s police, he stated if there’s a violent mob, the police will first ask them to disperse by warning them that it is unlawful. “If they refuse to leave, police will fire warning shots in the air. If they aren’t deterred even after that, one or two policemen will open fire below the knee level. in case the mob is still violent and out of control, they will call the army,” he stated.

On how lengthy they plan to guard former Prime Minister and President Mahinda Rajapaksa, he stated that Mr Rajapaksa is a “well-respected leader” and simply because some individuals have joined this protest in opposition to him that doesn’t imply that he shouldn’t be protected by the Constitution of Sri Lanka. “Any former President will be protected by a security contingent until his death, right? So that will be provided for him,” he stated.

There have been experiences of civilians being killed throughout these large protests. Responding to how the police will ensure that these fired upon are troublemakers and never harmless civilians, Mr Gunaratne stated “our police is capable enough to understand whether he’s an innocent civilian or a hooligan”. He claims the police forces are very properly skilled and know what somebody’s as much as and what their intentions are.

Mr Gunaratne stated investigations are ongoing to determine circumstances of violence and civilian casualties and “the hooligans and the murderers will be taken to task and tried in courts”.