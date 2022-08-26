Senior Lawyer Teary-Eyed As He Praises Outgoing Chief Justice Ramana

Dushyant Dave described Chief Justice NV Ramana as a citizen’s decide. (File)

New Delhi:

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave broke into tears on Friday whereas bidding adieu to outgoing Chief Justice N V Ramana, saying he maintained checks and balances between the judiciary, government and the parliament and did so “with a spine”.

While Mr Dave described Chief Justice Ramana as a citizen’s decide, his colleague, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, stated the court docket will keep in mind him for “maintaining balance even in turbulent times”.

“I speak on behalf of vast multitude of citizens of this country. You stood up for them. You upheld their rights and the constitution. When you took over, I was sceptical of what the court had gone through. I must say, you excelled our expectations. You maintained checks and balances between judiciary, executive and the parliament. You did with a spine,” Mr Dave said.

Mr Sibal added that Ramana has also taken care of the family of judges.

“When the ocean is calm, the ship will sail. We are going by way of very turbulent occasions. It is tough for the ship to sail. This court docket will keep in mind you for sustaining steadiness even in turbulent occasions. You have ensured that dignity and integrity of this court docket is maintained. That the federal government known as to reply,” Mr Sibal stated.

Chief Justice Ramana, who took oath as forty eighth head of the judiciary on April 24 final yr, demits workplace in the present day after an over 16-month tenure.

