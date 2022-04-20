Senior Liberal’s shock announcement

Former South Australian Deputy Leader Vickie Chapman has introduced she’s going to stop politics, simply hours after the Liberals voted on a brand new management staff.

Her resolution will drive a by-election her voters of Bragg in Adelaide’s japanese suburbs.

Ms Chapman has held the seat since 2002 and defeated Labor’s Rick Sarre with 58.2 per cent of the two-party most popular vote.

She was additionally the primary girl within the state’s historical past to be the Deputy Premier and Attorney-General.

“I think it’s important that the electorate has an opportunity to preselect and elect another member,” Ms Chapman informed The Advertiser.

“(Former Premier) Steven (Marshall) and I have had our turn. We had four years. I’m proud of what we did and I’m proud of what he achieved.”

Camera Icon South Australia’s former Deputy Premier and Attorney-General Vickie Chapman has stated she was quitting politics. NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon Her shock announcement got here simply hours after the Liberal Party voted on new a management staff, specifically (entrance L to R) Liberal chief David Speirs, Deputy John Gardner, Nicola Centofanti (again R) and Jing Lee (again L). NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz Credit: News Corp Australia

New Liberal chief David Speirs was questioned on Tuesday concerning the get together being divided and Ms Chapman‘s noticeable absence from the vote.

He informed reporters she was on holidays visiting her grandchildren in NSW and denied there have been cracks throughout the get together or a feud between her and himself.

Speaking on morning radio on Wednesday, Mr Speirs stated he was “disappointed” by her resolution to depart.

“I‘d like to think Vickie would have been able to mentor colleagues,” he stated.

“It’s not necessarily ideal but it is what it is.

“She’s given a lot to the state in (her 20-year career) and all I can do is recognise and celebrate that and move towards the future.“

Camera Icon Mr Speirs said he was “disappointed” by Ms Chapman’s resolution to depart. NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon She stated she and former Premier Steven Marshall “had their turn” in management. NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes Credit: News Corp Australia

Labor’s Manager of Government Business Tom Koutsantonis stated the transfer was a “breathtaking explosion” of the get together’s divisions.

“The SA Liberal Party is so hopelessly divided they can’t even elect a new leader without an outbreak of recriminations,” he stated.

“Make no mistake, there are Liberals who do not support David Speirs’ leadership and are hellbent on damaging him.”

Camera Icon Mr Sarre stated Ms Chapman‘s resignation was no surprise. NCA NewsWire/Brenton Edwards Credit: News Corp Australia

Mr Sarre said he wanted to run for Labor again in the Bragg by-election.

“It’s at all times been probably the most Liberal seat within the residential space of Adelaide,” he stated.

“I’m now very confident that having another go, (Labor) could win that seat. At a by-election, anything can happen.”

He stated Ms Chapman’s resignation was anticipated after having earlier conversations with Premier Peter Malinauskas on election day, after the Labor Party gained.

“Everyone at that stage was saying Vickie Chapman, having had 16 years in opposition and four years in government, was not going to be there for the long haul.”