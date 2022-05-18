Senior MEP appeals to commissioners over hate speech

A senior MEP has appealed to EU commissioners Vera Jourova and Didier Reynders to research politicians “using hate speech as a political tool,” writes Martin Banks.

Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a deputy from Bulgaria and a Co-President of the ALDE Party, has written to each officers saying that “politicians themselves are not immune to it.”

In his letter, dated 19 May, the Renew MEP asks, “How are we to criminalize hate speech among our public and educate it properly in the European values if the political class intentionally resort to it?”

The MEP, who’s a joint chief of the RE group, cites feedback about US Vice President Kamala Harris throughout her current journey to Bulgaria.

In his letter, the MEP states, “Just days in the past, the chief of an ultra-nationalist parliamentary celebration within the Bulgarian Parliament selected to make use of abusive and derogatory language vis a vis a overseas statesman of an ally nation. Mr. Kostadin Kostadinov, the chief of the pro-Russia and anti-EU and anti-NATO celebration “Vazrazhdane’ /’Revival/ used the parliamentary floor for a rude and hateful reference to US Vice President Kamala Harris poking vulgar fun at her name and then calling her “an animal”.

He writes, “One can hardly imagine a more disgusting attitude from a politician. Alas, he is not alone in the European political environment.”

The letter to Jourova, Vice-President for Values and Transparency on the European Commission, and her colleague, EU Commissioner Didier Reynders, says, “We want we didn’t have to jot down this letter of deep concern, whereby we warn you to a pattern of rising use of hate speech, and abusive derogatory and discriminatory language within the political debate as nicely.

Advertisement

“We are strongly supportive and deeply appreciative of the initiative launched by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Commission itself to increase the listing of EU crimes to hate speech and hate crime which were on the rise throughout Europe and go each offline and on-line. Indeed, widespread EU motion is required if we need to curb this trans-border problem.

“All our societies are actually stricken by this phenomenon. It is, nonetheless, getting worse by the day since even those that are known as upon to struggle it, the politicians themselves, should not resistant to it.

“We therefore appeal to you to look into the big issue of politicians using hate speech as a political tool.You may rest assured that in doing so, you will have an overwhelming support both in the European Parliament and on the national scale.”

To forestall and counter the unfold of unlawful hate speech on-line, the Commission has agreed with Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube a “Code of conduct on countering this.Last December, von der Leyen in her 2020 state of the union speech, introduced an initiative to increase the listing of ‘EU crimes’ to hate speech and hate crime.

At the time, the Commission stated, “Hate speech and hate crime have seen a sharp rise across Europe and have become a particularly serious and worrying phenomenon – offline and online. Common EU action is needed to tackle this EU-wide challenge. However, currently there is no legal basis to criminalise hate speech and hate crime at EU level.”

Kostadin Kostadinov was not instantly out there for remark.

Share this text: