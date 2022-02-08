Senior Natixis banker returns to Asia | banking, natixis, singapore, head of infrastructure funds, real assets, southeast asia | FinanceAsia

Paris-headquartered financial institution, Natixis, has introduced in a media word the appointment of Bertrand Guiot (pictured) as head of Real Assets and Investment Banking, Southeast Asia, and head of its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Funds Coverage

A spokesperson for the financial institution confirmed with FinanceAsia that he began the brand new position on January 01

Having been with the financial institution’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division for practically a decade, Guiot has served a lot of roles throughout Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, the place till summer time 2018 he led the financial institution’s efforts as head of Infrastructure for Asia Pacific

Guiot’s most recent role with the financial institution was spent in Montreal, main the area as senior…