Senior provincial government official among 3 arrested in connection with R36m SAPS tender fraud | News24

Three individuals, together with a senior Eastern Cape authorities official, have been arrested in reference to tender fraud.

PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

A senior Eastern Cape authorities official was amongst three individuals who have been arrested on Saturday in reference to fraud allegations involving a SAPS furnishings tender.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) and police’s Anti-Corruption Unit within the Eastern Cape made the arrests in Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.

According to ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, they have been arrested following bribery allegations linked to investigations into the tender, which is valued at greater than R36 million.

They are anticipated to look within the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

