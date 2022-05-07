Senior Russian lawmaker says US directly involved in Ukraine fighting

Russia’s most senior lawmaker on Saturday accused Washington of coordinating army operations in Ukraine, which he stated amounted to direct US involvement in army motion towards Russia.

“Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country,” Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Washington and European members of the transatlantic NATO alliance have equipped Kyiv with heavy weapons to assist it resist a Russian offensive that has resulted within the occupation of elements of jap and southern Ukraine however didn’t take Kyiv.

However, the United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly stated they won’t participate in combating themselves, so as to keep away from turning into events to the battle.

US officers have stated the United States has supplied intelligence to Ukraine to assist counter the Russian assault, however have denied that this intelligence contains exact focusing on knowledge.

Volodin, speaker of the decrease home of parliament, the Duma, is a distinguished advocate of what Moscow calls its “special operation” in Ukraine to degrade its southern neighbor’s army capabilities and root out what it calls fascist parts holding sway over the federal government and army.

Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless, and that Russia has carried out an unprovoked act of aggression.

The battle has killed hundreds in Ukraine, and greater than 5 million individuals have fled the nation.

Volodin stated overseas advisers had been working in Ukraine since what he known as the “coup d’etat,” in an obvious reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s democratic election in 2019.

