Senior US delegation meets Sheikh Mohammed, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

A senior US delegation met with the UAE’s newly elected president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, on Monday, the place they harassed Washington’s dedication to deepening bilateral ties.

“I am here leading the presidential delegation on behalf of the President and the American people and our administration to express our condolences to a friend and to a partner, the United Arab Emirates,” Vice President Kamala Harris advised reporters on Air Force II.

She mentioned the delegation was within the UAE to “reaffirm the shared commitment we have to security and prosperity in this region.”

Harris added that the US would proceed to work to strengthen the connection with the UAE.

The US delegation included the highest US diplomat, Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns and different senior White House officers.

During her assembly with the UAE president, Harris mentioned the legacy and reminiscence of Sheikh Khalifa, “who was a good friend of the United States and a trusted partner across multiple Administrations,” the VP’s workplace mentioned in a readout of the assembly.

She additionally congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his election as UAE President and underscored the Biden administration’s dedication to deepening ties to “advance the interests of the American and Emirati people in the months and years ahead.

“The Vice President noted that she is looking forward to the future of the relationship under Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, and that our friendship and partnership is enduring.”

