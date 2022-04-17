Sensational Gerda Steyn obliterates course record to claim third Two Oceans title | Sport

Gerda Steyn cemented her standing because the darling of South African street operating by spectacularly claiming a record-breaking third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title in Cape Town on a sunny Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old turns into the primary athlete in 22 years to assert a hat-trick of victories within the extremely marathon.

But the spotlight of her achievement was that she grew to become the primary lady to interrupt 3-and-a-half hour barrier within the race with an impressive time of three:29:42, obliterating Firth van der Merwe’s earlier course report of three:30:36.

Steyn had been specializing in her marathon prowess over the previous two years as Covid-19 restricted ultra-marathon occasions, however she confirmed little indicators of rust in galloping to the ending line.

“The record stays home. I’m really proud and humbled by that,” she stated afterwards.

“It was very tactical. I’ve been focusing on marathons over the past few years so I didn’t always feel so strong, but it worked out.”

Irvette van Zyl, who led for a piece of the race, ensured a South African one-two by ending in a time of 03:30:31, which satirically would’ve additionally crushed Van der Merwe’s report.

Meanwhile, there was heartache in an exciting males’s race for Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, who agonisingly missed out on a maiden title in battle with Ethiopia’s Edndale Belachew.

The man from Howick tried to construct sufficient of a buffer within the final km to maintain his opponent at bay, however Belachew’s superior oomph with the end line in sight was decisive.

He completed in a time of three:09:05, only a mere three seconds forward of Mhlakawana’s 3:09:08.