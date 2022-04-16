Sports
Sensational Sihwan Kim bags second Asian Tour win | Golf News – Times of India
BANGKOK: American golfer Sihwan Kim swept his second match in two months on Saturday, profitable the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge in Thailand as native teen sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat suffered disappointment after his record-breaking victory final week.
Sixty gamers from the lads’s Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour teed off within the $750,000-prize match which wrapped up Saturday at Siam Country Club’s Waterside Course close to Pattaya.
Kim scored seven factors within the remaining spherical for a 49 level complete, below the modified stableford scoring system.
He had a rollercoaster Saturday with six birdies, two bogeys and a double.
After sealing the win, he was splashed with water bottles to mark the Thai New Year Songkran competition.
“My putting has just been phenomenal, that’s pretty much what got me through it,” Kim mentioned.
The 33-year-old has been in positive type — profitable his maiden Asian Tour victory final month at Hua Hin Thailand, however had beforehand not gained a title since turning skilled in 2011.
The occasion’s main woman was rising Swedish star Maja Stark, 22, coming in second place with a complete rating of 47 after notching up one eagle and 4 birdies on Sunday.
Thailand’s Budsabakorn Sukapan, 24, was in third place on 42 factors and her compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai, 22, was some extent behind.
Argentinian Maggie Simmermacher, 26, supplied wow issue with a hole-in-one on the twelfth gap, however completed additional down the sphere.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Thai younger gun Ratchanon did not make the lower on day two of the competitors after changing into the youngest-ever winner of an elite worldwide tour when he claimed final week’s inaugural Asian Mixed Cup.
“I am just tired. I tried my best, I wanted to be in the zone,” he mentioned.
His focus will now shift to the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnamese capital Hanoi in May forward of the International Series England and British Amateur Championship in June.
Ratchanon, who has to stability homework with competitions, is simply the fifth novice — and first since 2009 — to win on the Asian Tour.
