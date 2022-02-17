Sensex, Nifty Extend Fall In Volatile Session Dragged By Banking Stocks

On BSE, the general market breadth stood weak as 1,312 shares superior whereas 2,055 declined.

New Delhi: The Indian fairness indices on Thursday fell for the second straight session led by losses in banking shares amid extremely risky commerce. Investors turned cautious weighing on geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 105 factors or 0.18 per cent to shut at 57,892; whereas the broader NSE Nifty moved 18 factors or 0.10 per cent decrease to finish at 17,305. Both the indexes fluctuated between positive aspects and losses all through the session earlier than settling in purple.

Mid- and small-cap shares completed on a unfavorable observe as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.30 per cent and small-cap shares plunged 1.04 per cent.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges — compiled by the National Stock Exchange — settled in purple. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank underperformed the index by falling as a lot as 1.19 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific entrance, ICICI Bank was the highest Nifty loser because the inventory cracked 2.15 per cent to Rs 747.60. Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and UPL have been additionally among the many laggards.

In distinction, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC, ONGC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Life have been among the many gainers

On BSE, the general market breadth stood weak as 1,312 shares superior whereas 2,055 declined.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and TCS attracted probably the most losses with their shares sliding as a lot as 2.03 per cent.

Both the home bourses have witnessed a see-saw commerce for the reason that begin of this week, taking cues from the worldwide markets.