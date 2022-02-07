Sensex, Nifty Slip As Bajaj Finance Weighs; State-Run Banks Climb

Steel main Tata Steel climbed 2.4% after beating estimates for quarterly revenue.

Bengaluru:

Indian inventory indices inched decrease on Monday, weighed down by financials and auto shares, whereas state-owned lenders pushed greater after a batch of sturdy quarterly outcomes.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 17,455.65, as of 0359 GMT, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.35% to 58,441.57.

India’s bond and foreign exchange markets had been shut on Monday for a public vacation within the state of Maharashtra.

Among shares, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance slid 2% and was among the many greatest drags on the indexes, whereas the Nifty Auto sub-index fell 1%.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, rose 1.7% after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, whereas smaller peer Bank of Baroda jumped 4.9% after quarterly revenue greater than doubled.

Steel main Tata Steel climbed 2.4% after beating estimates for quarterly revenue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)