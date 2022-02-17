Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Trades Above 17,400; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors Top Gainers

On BSE, the general market breadth was constructive as 1,841 shares had been advancing whereas 673 had been declining.

New Delhi: The Indian fairness indices traded greater on Thursday led by positive factors in car shares throughout opening offers. As of 9:23 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 320 factors or 0.55 per cent to 58,317; whereas the broader NSE Nifty surged 97 factors or 0.56 per cent to 17,420.

Asian inventory markets had been principally greater whereas bond yields prolonged their decline as buyers weighed on the present state of affairs in Russia-Ukraine. Worries a couple of super-hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve rate-tightening marketing campaign took a step down in a single day after minutes of the most recent coverage assembly signalled a extra measured, data-dependent method from central financial institution officers.

Back house, mid-and small-cap shares had been buying and selling on a constructive notice as Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 0.33 per cent greater and small-cap shares gained 0.35 per cent.

On the stock-specific entrance, Hero MotoCorp was the highest Nifty gainer because the inventory soared 2.36 per cent to Rs 2,852.70. Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corp, Eicher Motors and Grasim Industries had been additionally among the many gainers.

In distinction, Shree Cement, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Sun Pharma and Britannia Industries had been among the many laggards.

On BSE, the general market breadth was constructive as 1,841 shares had been advancing whereas 673 had been declining.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Titan, PowerGrid, HDFC and ITC attracted probably the most positive factors with their shares rising as a lot as 1.08 per cent.

Sensex had slipped 145 factors or 0.25 per cent to shut at 57,997; whereas Nifty had moved 30 factors or 0.17 per cent decrease to finish at 17,322.