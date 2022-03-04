Sensex Slumps Over 700 Points Amid Ukraine Crisis, Nifty Below 16,300; Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp Top Drags

On BSE, the general market breadth was weak as 855 shares have been advancing whereas 1,559 have been declining.

New Delhi: The Indian fairness indices fell sharply on Friday amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine disaster. Asian fairness markets suffered heavy losses whereas oil costs jumped as buyers took fright from studies of a nuclear energy plant on hearth amid fierce combating between Ukraine and Russian troops.

As of 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex tanked 723 factors or 1.31 per cent to 54,380; whereas the broader NSE Nifty dived 203 factors or 1.23 per cent to 16,295.

Mid-and small-cap shares have been buying and selling within the destructive zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 1.29 per cent up and small-cap shares shed 1.40 per cent.

Most of the sector gauges — compiled by the National Stock Exchange — have been buying and selling within the purple. Nifty Auto and Nifty have been underperforming the index by falling as a lot as 2.52 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively, in early commerce. However, Nifty Metal moved as a lot as 0.57 per cent greater.

On the stock-specific entrance, Asian Paints was the highest Nifty loser because the inventory cracked 5.18 per cent to Rs 2,723.25. Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever have been additionally among the many laggards.

On the 30-share BSE index, Asian Paints, Maruti, Axis Bank, Titan, Wipro, M&M and Bajaj Finance have been among the many high losers. In distinction, Tata Steel and NTPC have been buying and selling within the inexperienced.

Sensex had slipped 366 factors or 0.66 per cent to shut at 55,103 on Thursday; whereas Nifty had moved 108 factors or 0.65 per cent decrease to settle at 16,498.