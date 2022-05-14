Senzo Meyiwa trial: NPA won’t comment on whether Brigadier Ndlovu’s death will affect case | News24

The NPA refuses to touch upon allegations that the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was a witness within the Senzo Meyiwa matter.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana referred all inquiries to the police.

Ndlovu died on Wednesday; the reason for loss of life will not be but recognized.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to be drawn into commenting on the loss of life of Brigadier Philani Ndlovu and whether or not his loss of life would have an effect on the Senzo Meyiwa homicide trial.

A supply, who spoke to News24 on situation of anonymity, stated Ndlovu, who retired in March final yr, was one of many individuals anticipated to testify on the Meyiwa trial.

According to the supply, on the time of Meyiwa’s loss of life and subsequent investigations, Ndlovu was the top of detectives in Gauteng. He had been given a tip concerning the suspected shooter.

The supply stated that, as a result of Ndlovu had been given the knowledge, his testimony would have centred round that.

However, the supply stated the knowledge Ndlovu acquired had already been recorded, so his loss of life wouldn’t have an effect on the case in any manner. Also, the one who gave the tip-off could be referred to as to testify.

While there has additionally been hypothesis round the reason for Ndlovu’s loss of life, the NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana advised News24 they might not verify whether or not he was certainly a witness within the matter or not.

She stated any info in that regard ought to be sought from the police.

“He had not yet been called to the stand, so I can’t comment on that (how his death will affect the case).

“We work with proof and the one affirmation might be when the matter is in court docket.”

Meyiwa, a former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was shot and killed while visiting songstress Kelly Khumalo – the mother of his child – in October 2014. Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave Ntuli are currently on trial for his murder in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

