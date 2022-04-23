Senzo Meyiwa trial: Picture of gun labelled ‘My killing machine’ found on phone of accused | News24

The gun allegedly used to kill Senzo Meyiwa was discovered within the room Mthobisi Prince Mncube (Middle) rented along with his girlfriend. Image: Gallo Images

The State says a gun discovered the place one of many accused lived matched a spent bullet discovered on the homicide scene.

All 5 males have pleaded not responsible to Senzo Meyiwa’s homicide.

The trial was postponed to Monday when the State will name it is first witness.

An image of the gun, captioned “My killing machine”, allegedly used to kill Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was among the many photographs discovered on the cellphone of one of many 5 males charged along with his homicide.

On Friday, the trial of Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – who’re charged with Meyiwa’s homicide – obtained underway, almost eight years after he was shot and killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus.

Prosecutor George Baloyi laid out the State’s model of the occasions that led to Meyiwa’s dying. He advised the court docket that Meyiwa, Khumalo, her mom Gladness, sister Zandile, Zandile’s boyfriend Longwe Thwala, and Meyiwa’s mates – Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala – have been in the home when two folks carrying a gun and a knife entered and demanded cash and cellphones.

Baloyi mentioned two to 3 photographs have been fired, one among which hit the ground and struck Zandile on the suitable ankle, whereas the opposite hit Meyiwa within the chest, went by his physique and exited his again.

The State will name forensic and ballistic consultants to testify {that a} spent bullet discovered on the scene matched the firearm police discovered the place Mncube was renting along with his girlfriend in Melvin.

“The State will further lead evidence to seek to prove that the cellphone of accused number three was confiscated upon his arrest and then the data on his cellphone was downloaded, and various photos were found inter alia depicting that same firearm that matched the bullet that was found on the kitchen cupboard with the caption ‘My killing Machine,” Baloyi mentioned.

The State will argue that every one 5 males acted in frequent goal when Meyiwa was killed.

Baloyi additionally mentioned that the prosecution would lead proof that the homicide and theft have been deliberate at a close-by hostel in Vosloorus, and a cellphone professional will testify that the cellphone stolen on the scene moved in the direction of the hostel.

The males have additionally been charged with the tried homicide of Zandile, the assault of Khumalo and her mom, in addition to being in possession of a firearm and ammunition. They have pleaded not responsible to all 5 costs.

State witnesses

The State is anticipated to name between 15 and 20 witnesses, together with forensic and ballistic consultants, a forensic pathologist who carried out Meyiwa’s postmortem, neighbours, and a few of the individuals who have been in the home the night time Meyiwa was killed. For safety causes, it didn’t expose who can be referred to as from those that have been in the home.

Baloyi additionally mentioned there can be a trial inside a trial relating to the confessions a few of the accused are alleged to have made.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela requested Baloyi if there can be points in regards to the integrity of the crime scene, to which he responded, “yes”.

The matter might be again in court docket on Monday, when the prosecution will name its first witness.

