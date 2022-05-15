Senzo Meyiwa trial: Senior detective who died not a crucial witness, role was ‘limited’ – NPA | News24

The NPA says the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu’s assertion relating to the Meyiwa homicide scene had not but been taken.

He was described as having a “limited” function on the scene.

Ndlovu had been the Gauteng head of detectives; he was on pension on the time of his dying.

An announcement referring to Senzo Meyiwa’s homicide in 2014 had not but been taken when one of many senior detectives, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, died on Wednesday.

This was revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a press release on Saturday, which mentioned he was not thought to be an important witness as a result of his function was “limited”.

Ndlovu died on Wednesday.

He was on retirement from the SA Police Service on the time of his dying.

The NPA provided condolences on his passing.

The NPA’s spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, mentioned: “His role was limited to his presence at the place of the incident and the management of the crime scene.

“There are a number of different witnesses who will give related proof on the deserves of the case.

“The State is still confident that it has sufficient evidence to ensure a successful prosecution in this case.”

Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave are on trial for the homicide.

The 5 males are accused of killing Meyiwa on the residence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

