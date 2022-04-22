Senzo Meyiwa trial: Why accused’s lawyer objected to presence of Kelly Khumalo’s watching brief | News24

One of the attorneys within the Senzo Meyiwa trial says the presence of Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer, who’s conducting a watching transient, makes him uncomfortable.

However, Magdalene Moonsamy referred to as Malesela Teffo’s objection pointless.

The trial was postponed to Monday, at which era the primary witness will take the stand.

The lawyer representing 4 of the 5 males charged with the homicide of Senzo Meyiwa informed the court docket the presence of Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer conducting a watching transient makes him uncomfortable.

As the trial acquired underway within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo, objected to the presence of Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, as a result of Khumalo was named as a sufferer of theft with aggravating circumstances in one of many prices the boys face.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifiso Ntuli have been charged with homicide, tried homicide, theft with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

READ | Kelly Khumalo hires attorney for watching brief during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

“The charges have been read and charge three (robbery with aggravating circumstances) has been amended and is talking about Kelly Khumalo having been robbed and her mother having been robbed. So now Moonsamy is a watching brief and every time she goes and gives Kelly feedback, and she is also getting our documents,” stated Teffo.

Five suspects within the Senzo Meyiwa homicide case. Gallo Images Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

“These are classified documents of the court and cannot just be given to everybody. That’s my concern. What if Kelly becomes a State witness tomorrow, but her watching [brief] is here. Why is Kelly concerned about a watching brief? Why can’t everybody in that house have a watching brief?”

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela didn’t entertain Teffo’s request to have Moonsamy eliminated, saying watching briefs had been a typical factor in instances.

Maumela informed Teffo to take a seat down, including that Moonsamy may be uncomfortable together with his presence as nicely.

Speaking after the proceedings, Moonsamy stated Teffo’s objection was pointless.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Four accused want to bring special plea for being ‘wrongfully accused’

“There are five accused who are all pleading not guilty to five counts. Now you have a situation where there is a watching brief around the fact that there has been so much media hype.

“Apart from that, there’s a constitutional proper. Watching briefs are one thing that we must always have extra of in society. It is a constitutional proper for any particular person whether or not they’re accused or not,” she stated.

Senzo Meyiwa. Gallo Images

“In this case, the objection was unfounded, completely vexatious and scandalous as a result of it was supposed to take away me and my proper as a authorized practitioner, and take away the constitutional proper of my consumer.

“He defends the rights of his clients and their constitutional rights, but devalues the right of my client and the rights of an officer of the court.”

Teffo stated that, due to the choose’s ruling, there was nothing a lot he might do as a result of the State had no downside with Moonsamy’s presence.

“I want this case finished. I want Kelly to come if she is going to be a witness. I want her tomorrow or yesterday. We are waiting for her,” he stated.

The matter was postponed to Monday when the primary witness is anticipated to take the stand.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.