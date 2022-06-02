Senzo Meyiwa trial: Why the defence wants to open case against Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer | News24

Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, could also be slapped with a cost of defeating the ends of justice.

This was after the defence group of 4 of the boys accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa mentioned they might lay the cost.

The defence, nevertheless, didn’t element precisely what Moonsamy did or mentioned.

The defence group of 4 of the boys accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa mentioned they might open a case of defeating the ends of justice towards singer Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy.

The determination to open a legal case towards Moonsamy emanated from interviews she gave to completely different media homes after Khumalo was implicated within the dying of Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on 26 October 2014.

Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli have been charged with the homicide.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard {that a} witness, to be referred to as by the defence, would testify that Khumalo shot Meyiwa by “mistake”, utilizing a revolver dropped at the home by Longwe Twala.

This was in line with advocate Malesela Teffo, representing 4 of the accused, who positioned it on report through the cross-examination of the State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Following the bombshell dropped by Teffo in courtroom, Moonsamy gave a number of interviews to completely different media homes.

Moonsamy advised News24 that they questioned the existence of a so-called eyewitness.

Moonsamy mentioned:

These are simply allegations made by an eyewitness we have no idea.

“We need to know, based on facts, and not imagination of any kind – and, if that’s the case, why isn’t it that those who were in the house were not brought to testify to test the evidence against their version or [the] statement.”

Moonsamy additionally mentioned they might be taking authorized motion.

Teffo’s instructing lawyer, TT Thobane, advised journalists on Thursday that he could be laying a cost of defeating the ends of justice towards Moonsamy.

“Whatever action she wants to take is an attempt to threaten our witnesses. This is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice,” Thobane mentioned.

Thobane didn’t element precisely what Moonsamy mentioned that may very well be considered a menace to the defence witnesses or amounted to defeating the ends of justice.

He merely mentioned:

Whatever she mentioned, it intimidates witnesses. Can you say if you’ll sue somebody and that individual should come and be a witness, you suppose that that individual will come ahead and be a witness?

He added that he would lay a grievance towards Moonsamy with the Legal Practice Council.

Earlier, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of many accused, was cross-examining Mosia, sifting by way of all of the proof he collected when he arrived on the scene.

Mshololo honed in on the truth that Mosia didn’t take fingerprints or DNA swabs from the door which the accused allegedly used to achieve entry into the home.

She asserted that Mosia had failed to gather essential proof.

Mosia mentioned he took the choice to not test for DNA or fingerprints on the door as many individuals had used it as the purpose of entry into the home.

The trial continues.

