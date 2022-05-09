Separatist leader plans to make Mariupol a ‘resort town’, says ‘Russia here forever’

The Russian-backed head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, stated that he plans to make the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol a “resort town”, state information company TASS reported on Monday.

“Russia is here forever, and you are finally home. Now this is the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic forever. No one will take away this right from us. We have strength, we have opportunities, we have the support of the biggest, beautiful country – Russia,” he stated speaking to the residents of Mariupol throughout occasions to mark the Victory Day anniversary.

“The task is to make Mariupol a resort city, which has not been possible to do before,” he added.

Pushilin stated the Azovstal metal plant, the final remaining stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, had “negatively affected the ecology of the city itself and coastal waters.”

“If Azovstal is not restored, then we will make a resort town,” he stated, including that it might create further jobs and convey revenue to town.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a victory in Mariupol and ordered his navy to not storm the plan however to blockade it nearly three weeks in the past.

Yet, Ukrainian fighters have reported that the combating has not ceased and that Russia continued to aim to storm the plant, which they insisted was not but below Moscow’s management.

