September Run bounces back to land group 1 William Reid for Waller

She's been bouncing out of her skin … September Run was ready to go and she did a great job. "She's been so good up the straight and now she's shown she's pretty effective around a left hand bend." Marabi is prone to be spelled now, however September Run will doubtless keep energetic and may very well be aimed on the group 1 Sangster Stakes for fillies and mares within the Adelaide carnival in May. She was not the one former group 1 successful mare to snap again to kind, as former Vinery Stud Stakes winner Shout The Bar additionally scored for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.

Eyes on Sydney, however look to Mornington Most eyes can be on Sydney because the second Saturday of the Rosehill carnival is staged with group 1 contests the Tancred Stakes for stayers and the Vinery Stakes for Oaks certain fillies happening. But that doesn’t imply there isn’t loads to curiosity Victorian punters and racegoers, with Mornington staging it’s stand alone Saturday fixture headlined by the Mornington Cup – a worthwhile prize in it’s personal proper, however much more enticing as a result of it ensures the winner a berth in subsequent season’s Caulfield Cup. Name is pegasus The MRC might, nevertheless, be forgiven for being upset with the small subject of simply seven starters for the $300,000 contest though the highest three within the weights all boast scores of 100 or extra, excessive sufficient to have them on the cusp of a Cup begin even with no win right here. Favourite, nevertheless, is the quickly bettering import Crystal Pegasus, a son of Coolmore’s twin English and Irish Derby winner Australia. Now within the care of Chris Waller, the stayer who started his racing life within the yard of former champion British coach Sir Michael Stoute, has rattled off a hat trick prior to now two months, successful twice at Flemington and as soon as at Rosehill. Waller’s NSW raider is joined on the journey south by the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Sacramento, and something Gai sends to Mornington should command respect. No messing about