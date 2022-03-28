SEQ to cop two days of severe thunderstorms and rainfall

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding are anticipated to hit south-east Queensland for the subsequent two days.

Emergency providers have additionally been referred to as to 2 incidents in Toowoomba during which a automobile has been caught in floodwater.

One particular person was retrieved unhurt at Drayton about 4am whereas paramedics remained on standby at Greenmount for a stranded particular person in floodwaters since 5am.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that heavy rainfall for the south-east coast and elements of the Darlings Downs and Granite Belt as a coastal trough was anticipated to additional develop from late Monday.