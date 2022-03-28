SEQ to cop two days of severe thunderstorms and rainfall
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding are anticipated to hit south-east Queensland for the subsequent two days.
Emergency providers have additionally been referred to as to 2 incidents in Toowoomba during which a automobile has been caught in floodwater.
One particular person was retrieved unhurt at Drayton about 4am whereas paramedics remained on standby at Greenmount for a stranded particular person in floodwaters since 5am.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned that heavy rainfall for the south-east coast and elements of the Darlings Downs and Granite Belt as a coastal trough was anticipated to additional develop from late Monday.
“Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding may occur over areas south-east of Double Island Point to Crows Nest to Warwick,” an alert stated.
“Six-hourly rainfall totals of between 80 and140 millimetres are possible, reaching up to 180 millimetres over coastal areas and ranges.”
Heavy rainfall would enhance the potential for landslides and particles throughout roads.
Baroon Pocket Dam and Atkinson Dam have been spilling extra water about 6am on Monday and Wappa Dam outflows elevated.