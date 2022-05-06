SEQ university trials new flu vaccine using cell-based technology
A medical trial is beneath manner at Sunshine Coast University to find out whether or not a brand new cell-based flu vaccine will be part of the ranks of vaccines getting used to maintain influenza numbers down in Australia.
USC is conducting Phase I medical trials for a vaccine candidate developed by US-based firm Codagenix utilizing a cell-based platform.
Almost all present flu vaccines are made utilizing virus strains which are grown in rooster eggs, that are used as a result of they’re good incubators and are low cost and plentiful to supply.
Cell-based vaccines develop their virus cultures in specifically generated mammalian cells within the lab, after which the stay virus is weakened to be used within the vaccine.
USC principal investigator for the trial, Dr Nischal Sahai, mentioned outcomes of different cell-based flu vaccines had proven higher outcomes than generally used vaccines made utilizing the prevailing methodology, and so they hoped this one would see comparable good outcomes.
“The use of this platform technology means that the vaccine will more closely resemble the actual influenza strains and hopefully produce a stronger and longer lasting immune response compared to more traditional influenza vaccines,” he mentioned.
“This is a phase I clinical trial so we are hoping that this vaccine will also show those strong, long-lasting effects.”
Earlier this 12 months a cell-based flu vaccine was approved for use in Australia in kids aged 2 years and older, and is getting used as a part of the broader rollout of flu vaccines this flu season.
The USC trial will contain 45 volunteers aged 18 to 49 who’re in good well being and who haven’t obtained an influenza vaccine up to now six months.