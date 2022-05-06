SEQ university trials new flu vaccine using cell-based technology

A medical trial is beneath manner at Sunshine Coast University to find out whether or not a brand new cell-based flu vaccine will be part of the ranks of vaccines getting used to maintain influenza numbers down in Australia.

USC is conducting Phase I medical trials for a vaccine candidate developed by US-based firm Codagenix utilizing a cell-based platform.

USC researchers are investigating whether or not a cell-based flu vaccine is protected and efficient. Credit:USC

Almost all present flu vaccines are made utilizing virus strains which are grown in rooster eggs, that are used as a result of they’re good incubators and are low cost and plentiful to supply.

Cell-based vaccines develop their virus cultures in specifically generated mammalian cells within the lab, after which the stay virus is weakened to be used within the vaccine.