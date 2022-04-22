Serbia and Kosovo in talks to resolve number plate dispute

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have been in last-ditch talks to resolve a dispute over automobile quantity plates.

Tensions between the 2 ratcheted up final 12 months after Kosovo demanded that Serbian automobiles crossing the border purchase short-term licence plates.

This was in response to Serbia already requiring autos from Kosovo to do the identical.

A brief deal was struck to permit autos to cross the border if state symbols on the quantity plates had been lined up.

But that expired this week.

Ahead of talks between Serbia and Kosovo, the EU’s mediator Miroslav Lajčák urged either side to achieve a deal.

But either side remained entrenched of their positions.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti stated Kosovo would conform to nothing lower than “the principle of reciprocity as the basis of any future solution”.

Serbia’s prime Kosovo official Petar Petkovic known as Kurti’s stance “a premature threat”.

Artan Muhaxhiri, a political commentator in Kosovo, stated the licence plate talks served as a warning in regards to the lack of political will in each international locations to maneuver ahead in reaching a closing deal on Kosovo’s independence.

“The issue of licence plates is a typical example of the complexity of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia,” stated Muhaxhiri. “A topic that really had to be technical has turned into a big deadlock that takes so many months of discussions and dialogues from the Kosovo, Serbian and EU sides to reach an agreement. This means how difficult the final agreement will be if there is no will and commitment of the parties.”

Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence from Belgrade in 2008. Serbia would not recognise this and continues to deal with Kosovo as if it had been beneath its sovereignty regardless of a decade of EU-mediated talks between the 2 sides.