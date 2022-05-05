Serbia must push on with reforms to join EU, says Germany’s Scholz

Serbia ought to proceed to implement reforms, together with these associated to media freedom, to be able to obtain its ambition to hitch the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged on Wednesday. He additionally mentioned that he would love all nations of Western Balkans to be members.

Scholz mentioned that Serbia should proceed its reforms, which incorporates media freedom and preventing organised criminality. He spoke at a information convention that was co-hosted by Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian President.

At a information convention earlier, Scholz acknowledged that he thought-about the Western Balkans nations to be a part of Europe at a press convention with Albin Kurti, Kosovo’s Prime Minister.

He mentioned that each one of its nations ought to be members of the European Union sooner or later and promised to do his greatest to assist the method.

Scholz will go to the area within the second half, which incorporates Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina in addition to North Macedonia, North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. The nations will probably be invited to fulfill with him on the subject of regional cooperation.

Vucic reiterated the ambition of his nation to hitch EU.

“It is Serbia’s decision to follow the European path. Serbia is committed to this. Vucic said that despite the fact that the EU path is not popular in opinion polls, Serbia’s leadership will support it.

Serbia, which was engulfed by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, has needed to reconcile its European ambitions and NATO partnership with its centuries-old political, spiritual and ethnic alliance with Russia.

Belgrade voted in opposition to Russia within the United Nations, however didn’t impose sanctions on it.

