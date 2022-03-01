Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
Companies from Serbia have nice potential to take part within the
restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azerbaijani
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil
Babayev stated throughout an occasion devoted to the Statehood Day of the
Republic of Serbia, Trend studies.
“Active reconstruction work is underway within the liberated lands.
I imagine Serbian firms have excessive potential to participate in
these tasks as nicely. This challenge has been mentioned throughout the
enterprise discussion board whereby Serbian firms confirmed nice curiosity in
these drafts,” he stated.
The minister outlined profitable improvement of relations
between Serbia and Azerbaijan.
“Our relations are based mostly on mutual respect for territorial
integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders. The two
nations assist one another in worldwide organizations. One of
the notable examples is the celebration of the sixtieth anniversary of
the Non-Aligned Movement within the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, which
as soon as once more demonstrated Serbia’s dedication to the rules of
the Non-Aligned Movement. Mutual visits are intensive,” Babayev
added.