Serbian prosecutors: Djokovic’s COVID-19 test was valid

Serbia’s state prosecutors on Wednesday rejected strategies that Novak Djokovic used a faux optimistic check for COVID-19 to attempt to enter Australia and compete within the Australian Open.

The prosecution workplace stated in a press release that it had obtained a request for legal proceedings in opposition to unnamed people who allegedly solid two PCR certificates, which had been later utilized by Djokovic to use for a medical exemption from vaccination when getting into Australia.

“The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid,” the assertion stated.

Foreign media, together with Der Spiegel and the BBC, have reported discrepancies within the serial numbers of the assessments Serbian authorities administered to the top-ranked Djokovic forward of his journey to Australia, suggesting potential irregularities in the best way they had been issued.

Djokovic’s media workforce and Serbian well being authorities didn’t reply to requests for remark from The Associated Press. Senior Serbian well being officers have beforehand stated that Djokovic’s check was legitimate.

Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from taking part in within the Australian Open final month after an 11-day visa saga on the eve of the event as a result of he failed to satisfy Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination necessities.

To enter Australia, Djokovic submitted a optimistic COVID-19 check issued in Serbia on Dec. 16 for a visa exemption on the grounds that he had just lately recovered from the virus.

The 34-year-old participant is just not vaccinated and the Australian authorities later determined to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic, saying his presence in Australia may stir anti-vaccination sentiments.

Djokovic’s rival Rafael Nadal received the Australian Open for a report twenty first males’s Grand Slam title. Djokovic and Roger Federer each have 20 main titles.

Djokovic is adored in his native Serbia. Since he returned residence, Djokovic was seen visiting church buildings and attending liturgies in each Serbia and neighbouring Montenegro.

On Thursday, Djokovic is ready to go to Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic who has been vocal in denouncing the Australian authorities for deporting the tennis star.