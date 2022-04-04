Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić cruises to re-election

BELGRADE — Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić cruised to a second time period in an election Sunday and can now face questions over whether or not he can proceed his balancing act between Moscow and the West.

Vučić was projected to win virtually 60 % of the vote within the presidential ballot — some 40 factors forward of his nearest challenger, in line with pollster Ipsos and the Center for Free Elections and Democracy, an area NGO.

The president’s conservative Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was the runaway winner in a parliamentary election held on the identical day, with a projected 43 % of the vote. Its junior coalition associate, the Socialist Party of Serbia, is projected to take 11.4 %, giving the federal government a commanding majority.

The victories had been broadly anticipated, not least as a result of Vučić has been accused by his home opponents and democracy consultants of more and more autocratic rule. Vučić has dismissed the accusations, claiming the opposition is solely not adequate to problem him.

Vučić will now come underneath renewed scrutiny over his equivocal stance on Russia’s battle in Ukraine. While Belgrade has mentioned it helps Ukraine, it has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow, its longtime ally.

Serbia has been in accession talks with the EU for years and the bloc has made clear it expects would-be members to comply with its line on international coverage, and sanctions specifically.

Another huge story of election evening was the sudden success of the Serbian far proper. Two events from that finish of the spectrum, Dveri and the Serbian Oathkeepers, will each be represented in parliament after taking practically 4 % of the vote every.

The centrist United Serbia coalition and leftist-green upstarts Moramo! (“We Must!”) completed even additional behind than pre-election polling predicted, taking round 13 % and 5 % respectively.

However, questions will linger over the integrity of the vote. CRTA, a Belgrade-based civil society NGO and official election observer, mentioned voting irregularities have been recorded at 12 % of polling stations. Earlier within the day, outstanding opposition candidate Pavle Grbović was assaulted outdoors his native polling station and left with a bloodied lip after being punched within the face a number of instances.